File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN - Johannesburg police on Wednesday appealed to residents to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of an alleged social media rapist after he allegedly raped a 27-year old woman. Police spokesperson, Captain Xoli Mbele, said the suspect allegedly raped the victim in his car in an unknown secluded place on January 1 at about 5pm.

“The victim came to know a suspect through social networks. It was the first time physically seeing a suspect. He came to her place at Rosettenville driving a gold Hilux Bakkie double cap. He took her and said he wants to talk with her,” said Mbele.

“He threatened a victim with a firearm before he raped her. After he finished, he took her back to her place.”

Mbele said police were appealing to the community to contact Johannesburg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences detectives, Sergeant Mpho Maphoto on 079 166 3130.

African News Agency (ANA)