Joburg police nab boyfriend for attempted murder after he allegedly shot his partner

Johannesburg police have arrested a 38-year-old man, who allegedly shot his girlfriend in their flat, during a feud. The suspect was arrested on Thursday night and would be charged with attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, police said.

The incident happened at a at Cherry Court, in Johannesburg, at about 9pm. Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the 28-year-old woman was shot on the upper body, inside the couple's flat. “They had an argument concerning the phone and he accused the victim of cheating on him.

“He shot her and damaged her cellphone with a bullet. “The victim was taken to hospital by an ambulance, and quick response by the police led to the apprehension of a suspect,” said Mbele. He said a firearm, with no serial number and live rounds, was recovered at the scene.