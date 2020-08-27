Joburg police track stolen vehicle to car dealership, suspect arrested

Johannesburg – Police arrested a 34-year-old suspect when they tracked a stolen vehicle to a car dealership on Wednesday. The vehicle, a white Hyundai i20, had been reported stolen in Roodepoort a week ago. Johannesburg police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the suspect was arrested at a car dealership on Eloff Street. “It is alleged that a white Hyundai i20 was stolen at Roodepoort on August 20. “Police were busy with routine crime prevention duties when they received a tracker signal of a stolen motor vehicle.

“They recovered it at a car dealership with a driver inside,” he said.

Mbele said the suspect was expected to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

The quarterly crime statistics for the period April to June 2020 show that there were 5 564 cases of vehicle and motorcycle theft.

This is a significant decline from the 11 835 cases the police recorded in the same period in 2019, 12 181 cases in 2018, 12 817 cases in 2017 and 14 083 cases in 2016.

In terms of the annual crime statistics, which are calculated between March 2019 and February 2020, there were 46 921 reported cases of vehicle and motorcycle theft.

IOL