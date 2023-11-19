Joburg rescue services search for two who drowned after cleansing ritual

Emergency rescue services have been activated to search for two people who are feared to have drowned at the Kliprivier river stream in Olifantsvlei in the Joburg South. According to Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi, rescue services from the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services Aquatic Rescue Unit, the SA Police Services Water Wing and the Joburg EMS were searching for the body of the 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man who were part of a cleansing ritual when they reportedly drowned.

Mulaudzi has appealed to those who use the river streams to ensure safety at all times. “Traditional healers, prophets and pastors are urged to ensure the safety of congregants while conducting this cleansing/baptism rituals,” he said. The search continues.

Meanwhile, police opened an inquest last week when an 18-year-old Soweto teenager drowned at the Klipvalley river when he slipped and fell while attempting to cross the river on Tuesday. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said: “The body of the 18-year-old boy who allegedly drowned in Soweto was recovered by emergency services. “The matter is being handled by the SAPS, we have since opened an inquest docket for further investigation”.