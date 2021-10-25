Joburg residents not spared from load shedding despite bid to contest blackouts
PRETORIA – Following a squabble over the implementation of load shedding, Eskom and City of Joburg’s power utility, City Power said today, they have reached an agreement which will see the implementation of power cuts on Joburg residents “as required”.
“Eskom and City Power have agreed to work together in the national interest and to protect the national grid. City Power will follow and implement the directive of the system operator, and implement load shedding on its customers in the City of Joburg as required,” the two entities said in a statement.
They said the “collective understanding” by both entities is to protect the national power grid while reducing the impact of load shedding.
Earlier, the City of Joburg had challenged Eskom’s decision to implement load shedding despite the municipality securing adding capacity from Kelvin power station to exempt it from stages 1 and 2 of load shedding.
This had led to Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane to threaten legal action if Eskom goes ahead with the planned load shedding in the city.
Eskom announced stage 2 load shedding from Saturday evening until this morning and again tonight and tomorrow night.
Moerane said the conduct of Eskom cannot go unchallenged as the city has acquired energy security supply of 220MW.
He said securing 220MW from Kelvin power station would qualify Joburg to be exempted from stages 1 and 2 load shedding.
The statement released this morning however stated that Eskom and City Power will continue searching for a lasting technical solution which would result in City Power customers in the City of Joburg being partially excluded from load shedding.
“Technical teams from both Eskom and City Power will continue to consider the technical aspects of the Kelvin Power Station and verify the additional capacity that can be added to the national grid. The teams will also explore technical possibilities that may see City of Johannesburg partially or fully shielded from load shedding in future,” the statement said.
