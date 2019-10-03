Johannesburg - The City of Johannesburg is urging residents to adhere to the Level 1 water restrictions already in place as a planned shutdown of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP) tunnel system continues.
Earlier this year, the department of Water and Sanitation announced that the Lesotho Highlands Water Project, which delivers water to the Vaal River System is going to "shut down for maintenance" later in the year from October 1 to November 30 2019.
The shutdown by the department was gazetted on 13 September 2019 and all Gauteng water users will be expected to use water responsibly as no water transfers to the Vaal River System will be possible during the shutdown.
This is because the tunnel will be drained for the inspection and maintenance.
MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Nico de Jager in a statement urged residents to adhere to the current water restrictions still in full force.