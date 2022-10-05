Joburg residents urged to reduce water use as level two restrictions continue

Joburg - Level two water restrictions continue in Joburg as various Joburg water reservoirs and towers remain low – empty due to the high temperatures, severe strain on Rand Water’s distribution network. Rand Water which supplies water to parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga, North West and the Free State has also raised concern regarding the significant increase in water consumption which has contributed to the water shortages in its areas of supply.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the Johannesburg Water’s spokesperson Puleng Mopeli, the Eikenhoff, Palmiet and Zwartkopjies pump stations supplying the Central, Sandton, Roodepoort and Soweto systems were being monitored. “While customers in lower lying areas may still have water, other customers in higher lying areas are without supply,” said Mopeli. The highly impacted systems at Johannesburg Water at this stage are:

Soweto systems: Naturena reservoir is at critically low to empty levels. Central systems: Alan Manor and Glenvista reservoirs are at critically low levels. Roodepoort/Randburg systems: Honeydew reservoirs are critically low.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sandton systems: Alexander Park reservoir is at critically low levels. Customers in higher lying areas will experience low pressure/no water during this period. Mopeli said: “Johannesburg Water requests customers to reduce consumption, only using water for human and household needs, which will significantly assist in recovery (of) the affected systems.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Mopeli added: “Residents are reminded that level-2 water restrictions must be adhered (to) according to section 44 (3) of the Water Services By-laws. By-law states that all consumers are forthwith compelled: a) Not to water and irrigate their gardens from 6am and 6pm every day, b) Not to fill their swimming pools with municipal water, and c) Not to use hosepipes to wash their cars, paved areas, etc.” The following water saving tips have also been offered to customers during this period: Don’t leave taps dripping.

Take shallow baths. Use bathwater or grey water to water the garden. “Johannesburg Water requests customers to reduce consumption, only using water for human and household needs, which will significantly assist in recovery of the affected systems. We can all play a role in saving water to meet current and future demands,” said Mopeli.