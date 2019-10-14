Joburg residents urged to report misconduct by JMPD officers









We will not be outperformed by criminals, member of the mayoral committee for public safety, Michael Sun said. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA). Johannesburg - The City of Johannesburg’s department of public safety on Monday encouraged residents to report any unprofessional, untoward and unlawful conduct of any member of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) to their internal affairs department. "We are building a professionalised metro police department in the City of Johannesburg and this is a continuous process. One of the major projects we initiated is rooting out corruption within the JMPD," member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for public safety, Michael Sun, said. "Over the past three months, the JMPD internal affairs department has received 32 complaints resulting in 8 JMPD officers being dismissed so far. Through these interventions, we are determined to improve the JMPD to be the very best metro police service on the continent. I would like to encourage our residents to assist in improving the JMPD by reporting any misconduct by Joburg Metro police officers." Sun said residents should call JMPD anti-fraud and corruption hotline 080 020 3712 and lodge a complaint with relevant description, date, time and location of the incident. The complainant may be required to submit a written statement/affidavit together with supporting documents, photos, recordings and any other evidence that may assist in the investigations. "Once a case has been opened, the complainant will be provided with a case number and the assigned investigating officer will commence with investigation and keep the complainant informed of the progress of the investigation," said Sun.

"Depending on the nature and seriousness of the case, a separate criminal case maybe be opened with SAPS [SA Police Service]. The complainants would be required to follow the legal process and make themselves available to assist with investigations and court process."

He said the complainant would remain anonymous during JMPD’s process. MMC added that if a complaint was not reported, it will unfortunately not be recorded or investigated.

"We have noted that members of the public often misidentify police officers belonging to other metropolitan or police departments as members of the JMPD. This could have the result of inaccurate reporting or misguided investigations by JMPD Internal Affairs," said Sun.

"It is important to lodge a proper case so that successful investigation and prosecution can take place. It is a priority of this multi-party administration to continue to deliver the change it has promised. This is being released by our efforts to ensure we offer a professionalised civil service to the residents of Johannesburg."

African News Agency (ANA)