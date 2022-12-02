Joburg Roads Agency says dusty Sandton and Grayston Drive repairs will be completed next week

Johannesburg – The Johannesburg Roads Agency says its repairs on the key Sandton and Grayston Drives, will be completed by December. The JRA says it will be spending over R100m in resurfacing roads during the 2022/23 financial year, with areas such as Ennerdale, Lenasia, Diepkloof, Devland, Doornkop, Midrand and Sunninghill, also set for upgrades.

Motorists in the busy Sandton CBD area have described the situation as “rural” in recent weeks, after the JRA stripped the tar and forced motorists to drive on dirt roads at times. Grayston Drive is a rural gravel road! Sandton Emakhaya! Unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/ruOhehejPs — Benny Blanco from Mams and Umlazi (@ShotoItsweng) November 25, 2022 JRA spokesperson Bertha Scheepers said the upgrades were part of a structured approach to road management and were informed by regular visual condition assessment.

“Our response plan includes proactive maintenance, including pothole repairs and crack sealing as well as roads resurfacing. “R100m is budgeted for resurfacing in this financial year. “The road resurfacing is an ongoing programme of works and forms part of the City’s continued commitment to investing in and improving the road network of the City of Johannesburg,” she said.

Scheepers said resurfacing of Grayston Drive eastbound had been completed, and the west-bound side was set to be completed on December 9, next Friday. “Resurfacing not only improves the riding surface of the road, it also extends the road’s lifespan, and Grayston Drive should have a very good surface for at least the next eight years,” she said. However, the rehabilitation of the road has caused heightened traffic congestion in the area and there appeared to be no pointsmen dedicated to traffic management.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said it was the JRA’s responsibility to provide pointsmen. “When there is construction on a public road where there will be traffic inconvenience, a construction company or JRA must submit a plan to JOC and in the plan there is a clause to have construction pointsmen, not JMPD. “When you notice people with red flags, where there is road construction, that means that the construction company would be complying with the road construction.

“JMPD is responsible for traffic points and school points, not construction points,” he said. The JRA said at the road resurfacing and sinkhole repair sites, there were two lanes open to flowing traffic. However, during the repair works, traffic has been managed on site by way of temporary directional signage, as well as by the maintenance teams.

“The JRA occasionally requests traffic flow management or points-duty assistance where there is high traffic impact anticipated. “After further assessments, and following the delay in the completion of the resurfacing project, we have requested points duty on Grayston Drive and Sandton Drive, as well as Grayston Drive and Benmore Drive during peak-time traffic,” said Scheepers. Meanwhile, the JRA did not respond when asked how much it owed Joburg motorists for public liability claims raising from pothole, personal injury and other claims.

However, Scheepers said the JRA had paid over R116m in public liability claims in the 2021/2022 financial year, which arose from 78 personal injury claims, 15 property damage claims and 911 vehicle damage claims, which mostly arose from pothole damage. HOW TO LODGE CLAIM The public may lodge a claim with the JRA’s legal department for alleged damages suffered due to road/and or infrastructure (such as missing manholes or kerb inlets) that the JRA as a city entity is mandated to maintain.

In addition to completing the claim form, attach the following documents: Police affidavit Copy of driver’s licence of the claimant (in case of vehicle damage).

Vehicle registration documents (in case of vehicle damage). Copy of ID. Photos of the damage to the car (in case of vehicle damage).

Three quotations or invoice/proof of payment. Letter from insurance company confirming that the claim was not logged to own insurance. Doctor’s report if there is personal injury.