Johannesburg - Police are still searching for a taxi driver who allegedly shot dead a Chinese student, 18, in August last year. In a statement on Tuesday, police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele requested the assistance of community members and released a photograph of the man, Mzandile Richard Zungu.

His last known address was in Diepsloot Extension 7.

The victim, Pu Shirong, was one of eight Chinese students, on their way to Krugersdorp. On August 20, last year, they boarded a Quantum taxi at Wanderers taxi rank in Johannesburg after the one they had organised failed to arrive.

While still in the Johannesburg CBD, their regular taxi driver phoned to say he was in town, but the driver of the taxi they were in refused to take them back, despite their offers to pay him.

"He drove around and got out of the taxi; he came with two other passengers. They drove off; those two passengers one of them pointed the students with a firearm while his accomplice searched them. They took their cell phones, money and bags with clothes," Mbele said.

Shirong was shot dead and his body dumped on a street corner. Mbele said the remaining students were dropped off at the corner of Main Reef and Anderson streets.

Police are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect in the photo to contact Johannesburg Central Detectives Constable Matshepo Twala on 083-881-1905 or office number 011-497-7251.

