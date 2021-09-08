Joburg warehouse owner, 28, arrested as police uncover hijacked high-performance car parts in Booysens

JOBURG – Two suspects, 23 years old and 28 years old, have been arrested after Gauteng police yesterday, uncovered a warehouse in Booysens, Joburg, where hijacked high performance cars parts were being stored. Police said at least two suspects had been arrested.

Police officers, including from the Gauteng Highway Patrol, SAPS Crime Intelligence, Hawks, Joburg metro police department (JMPD) K9 and Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) specialised task team, were part of the operation where vehicle parts and vehicles worth millions were uncovered. Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the Booysens warehouse was being used as a storage for parts of hijacked vehicles. “Inside the warehouse, police found several parts of vehicles including 10 engines that have been linked to high performance vehicles that were reportedly hijacked around Gauteng.

“The police have also seized goods worth millions of rand that are suspected to have been stolen from hijacked trucks,” Masondo said. He said a 23-year-old suspect who is believed to be the owner of the warehouse, with a 28-year-old suspect, were arrested. Masondo said the suspects would be charged with being in possession of parts from suspected hijacked vehicles and possession of stolen property, while the younger suspect who was arrested for allegedly trying to bribe police officers and would face bribery charges.

The provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela commended the collaboration between police, EMPD and JMPD. “This discovery and subsequent arrests will definitely break the back of a syndicate dealing with parts from hijacked vehicles," Mawela said. "I have instructed the investigating team to ensure that they trace and arrest the perpetrators responsible for high performance vehicle hijackings as well as truck hijackings. We have their loot and now we must bring them to book," Mawela said.