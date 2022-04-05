Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Joburg Water repairs leave Fourways residents fuming

File Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

File Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 46m ago

Share

Pretoria - Residents in Fourways, north of Johannesburg, have been left fuming after they were left without water for the better part of Tuesday.

In the morning, Johannesburg Water informed residents on Twitter that repairs were in process in Fourways, including surrounding areas, and estimated that they would be done by 3pm.

Story continues below Advertisment
In the morning, Johannesburg Water informed residents on Twitter that repairs were in process in Fourways, including surrounding areas, and estimated that they would be done by 3pm. Photo: Twitter/ @JHBWater

When the estimated time came, repairs had not been completed and they gave another update saying that repairs would be done by 5pm.

After 6pm, the municipality posted another update, saying that repairs were complete in other areas, and added that it would take some time for the network to be fully restored.

The constant changing of the expected time of completion had residents fuming as they have been without water since the morning.

More on this

A frustrated Twitter user indicated that they had been left dry since midnight.

It’s still unclear when water will be restored.

IOL

Story continues below Advertisment

Related Topics:

City of JoburgMunicipalities

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello