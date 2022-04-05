Joburg Water repairs leave Fourways residents fuming

In the morning, Johannesburg Water informed residents on Twitter that repairs were in process in Fourways, including surrounding areas, and estimated that they would be done by 3pm.

Pretoria - Residents in Fourways, north of Johannesburg, have been left fuming after they were left without water for the better part of Tuesday.

When the estimated time came, repairs had not been completed and they gave another update saying that repairs would be done by 5pm.

After 6pm, the municipality posted another update, saying that repairs were complete in other areas, and added that it would take some time for the network to be fully restored.

The constant changing of the expected time of completion had residents fuming as they have been without water since the morning.