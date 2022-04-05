Joburg Water repairs leave Fourways residents fuming

Pretoria - Residents in Fourways, north of Johannesburg, have been left fuming after they were left without water for the better part of Tuesday.
In the morning, Johannesburg Water informed residents on Twitter that repairs were in process in Fourways, including surrounding areas, and estimated that they would be done by 3pm.
When the estimated time came, repairs had not been completed and they gave another update saying that repairs would be done by 5pm.
05/04/22 15h15 @JHBWater Update: Emergency Shutdown: Fourways and surrounding areas.Repairs are in the final stages at Leslie Ave and Penguin Dr. The outlet of Bryanston reservoir will be opened and water restored, once the team has completed all relevant work.ETR 5pm.— MMC Michael Sun (@MichaelSun168) April 5, 2022
After 6pm, the municipality posted another update, saying that repairs were complete in other areas, and added that it would take some time for the network to be fully restored.
#Fourways #JoburgUpdates— Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) April 5, 2022
Repairs are completed at Leslie Avenue and Penguin Drive. The outlet of Bryanston reservoir will be opened shortly and water restored. The team will monitor repairs at the worksite. It will take some time for the network to be fully restored.
The constant changing of the expected time of completion had residents fuming as they have been without water since the morning.
A frustrated Twitter user indicated that they had been left dry since midnight.
It’s still unclear when water will be restored.
You don't know what honesty is - you lie at will! It was meant to be switched off at 8am-7pm yest, but we woke up to no water, because you switched it off at midnight. You told @ewnreporter 3pm. Now its 5pm! What will happen at 5pm? Another lie! @MichaelSun168 @cllrfoleyward94— YAVI | Ms. AfCFTA | #SDGsAfRICA (@YaviMadurai) April 5, 2022
