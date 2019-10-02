Picture: Susanne Jutzeler, suju-foto/Pixabay

Johannesburg - Joburg Water on Wednesday apologised to residents whose water supplies had been cut off for as many as three days and also promised the problem would be solved within hours. The problem has been identified as a pipe burst on the line supplying the Linksfield reservoir.

In a twitter post the member of the mayoral committee for environment and infrastructure services in the city, Councillor Nico de Jager said: "We apologise for the inconvenience that residents felt over the past two days of no water. Water supply should be fully restored by late afternoon."

The affected areas include: Linksfield, Victoria, Rouxville, Dunhill, Sunningdale, Kew, Berea and Fairvale.

De Jager said have been placed in Highlands North, Mountain View, Savoy Shopping Centre and Linksfield Primary School.