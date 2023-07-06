Joburg Water warns of massive three-day planned outage in these areas from next Tuesday

Johannesburg Water has warned residents in areas such as Roodepoort, Randburg, Soweto, Southdale, Ennerdale and Joburg Central to store water from Sunday ahead of a planned three day Rand Water outage from July 11-13. The water outage will start at 7 pm on Tuesday and end at 3 pm on Thursday.

According to Joburg Water, the closure is part of an effort to maintain the capacity of the affected infrastructure. The utility said the shutdown will allow bulk water supplier, Rand Water, to install isolation valves at its Eichenhof pumping station and upgrade the system. "It is estimated that full recovery of the systems may take approximately five days or longer after the supply has been fully restored,” Johannesburg Water said.

Johannesburg Water said it would arrange alternative water supply for hospitals, clinics, schools, municipal offices, police stations, and shopping centres. #JoburgUpdates #RandWaterShutdown ^N pic.twitter.com/fnWSsxUFvi — Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) July 4, 2023 The following Johannesburg Water infrastructure, including reservoirs, towers and direct feeds will be impacted: Roodepoort/Randburg areas

Boschkop Reservoir Randpark Ridge Reservoir Cosmo City Reservoir

Constantia Tower and Pump Station Helderkruin Tower Helderkruin Reservoir

Corriemoor Reservoir Fairland Reservoir Waterval Tower

Quellerina Tower Florida North Tower and Pump Station Horison/ Finch Tower

Honeydew Reservoir Honeydew Tower Olivedale Reservoir

Blairgowrie Reservoir Linden 1 Reservoir Linden 1 Tower

Linden 2 Reservoir Kensington B Reservoir Kensington B Tower

Soweto Chiawelo Reservoir Jabulani Tower

Zondi Reservoir Zondi Tower Bramfischer Reservoir 1

Doornkop Reservoir Naturena Reservoir Meadowlands 1 and 2 reservoirs

Orlando East Reservoir Diepkloof Reservoir Power Park 1 and 2 reservoirs

Jabulani Reservoir Southdale Eagles Nest Reservoir

Kibler Park Reservoir Alan Manor Reservoir Glenvista Reservoir

Ennerdale Orange Farm Reservoir Ennerdale 1, 2 and 3 reservoirs

Lawley Reservoir Central Aeroton Reservoir

Aeroton Rower Berea Reservoir Parktown 1 and 2 Reservoir

Brixton Reservoir Brixton Tower Crosby Reservoir

Hurstihill 1 and 2 reservoirs Northcliff Reservoir Northcliff Tower

Crown Gardens Reservoir Crown Gardens Towers Foresthill Tower