Joburg Water warns of massive three-day planned outage in these areas from next Tuesday

Johannesburg Water has warned residents in areas such as Roodepoort, Randburg, Soweto, Southdale, Ennerdale and Joburg Central to store water from Sunday ahead of a planned three day Rand Water outage from July 11-13.
The water outage will start at 7 pm on Tuesday and end at 3 pm on Thursday.
According to Joburg Water, the closure is part of an effort to maintain the capacity of the affected infrastructure.
The utility said the shutdown will allow bulk water supplier, Rand Water, to install isolation valves at its Eichenhof pumping station and upgrade the system.
"It is estimated that full recovery of the systems may take approximately five days or longer after the supply has been fully restored,” Johannesburg Water said.
Johannesburg Water said it would arrange alternative water supply for hospitals, clinics, schools, municipal offices, police stations, and shopping centres.
The following Johannesburg Water infrastructure, including reservoirs, towers and direct feeds will be impacted:
Roodepoort/Randburg areas
Boschkop Reservoir
Randpark Ridge Reservoir
Cosmo City Reservoir
Constantia Tower and Pump Station
Helderkruin Tower
Helderkruin Reservoir
Corriemoor Reservoir
Fairland Reservoir
Waterval Tower
Quellerina Tower
Florida North Tower and Pump Station
Horison/ Finch Tower
Honeydew Reservoir
Honeydew Tower
Olivedale Reservoir
Blairgowrie Reservoir
Linden 1 Reservoir
Linden 1 Tower
Linden 2 Reservoir
Kensington B Reservoir
Kensington B Tower
Soweto
Chiawelo Reservoir
Jabulani Tower
Zondi Reservoir
Zondi Tower
Bramfischer Reservoir 1
Doornkop Reservoir
Naturena Reservoir
Meadowlands 1 and 2 reservoirs
Orlando East Reservoir
Diepkloof Reservoir
Power Park 1 and 2 reservoirs
Jabulani Reservoir
Southdale
Eagles Nest Reservoir
Kibler Park Reservoir
Alan Manor Reservoir
Glenvista Reservoir
Ennerdale
Orange Farm Reservoir
Ennerdale 1, 2 and 3 reservoirs
Lawley Reservoir
Central
Aeroton Reservoir
Aeroton Rower
Berea Reservoir
Parktown 1 and 2 Reservoir
Brixton Reservoir
Brixton Tower
Crosby Reservoir
Hurstihill 1 and 2 reservoirs
Northcliff Reservoir
Northcliff Tower
Crown Gardens Reservoir
Crown Gardens Towers
Foresthill Tower
Hector Norris Pump Station
Yeoville 1, 2 and 3 reservoirs
