Bookmark article to read later
Thursday, July 6, 2023

Joburg Water warns of massive three-day planned outage in these areas from next Tuesday

Stock image of residents queueing for water.

File Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 33m ago

Johannesburg Water has warned residents in areas such as Roodepoort, Randburg, Soweto, Southdale, Ennerdale and Joburg Central to store water from Sunday ahead of a planned three day Rand Water outage from July 11-13.

The water outage will start at 7 pm on Tuesday and end at 3 pm on Thursday.

According to Joburg Water, the closure is part of an effort to maintain the capacity of the affected infrastructure.

The utility said the shutdown will allow bulk water supplier, Rand Water, to install isolation valves at its Eichenhof pumping station and upgrade the system.

"It is estimated that full recovery of the systems may take approximately five days or longer after the supply has been fully restored,” Johannesburg Water said.

Johannesburg Water said it would arrange alternative water supply for hospitals, clinics, schools, municipal offices, police stations, and shopping centres.

The following Johannesburg Water infrastructure, including reservoirs, towers and direct feeds will be impacted:

Roodepoort/Randburg areas

Boschkop Reservoir

Randpark Ridge Reservoir

Cosmo City Reservoir

Constantia Tower and Pump Station

Helderkruin Tower

Helderkruin Reservoir

Corriemoor Reservoir

Fairland Reservoir

Waterval Tower

Quellerina Tower

Florida North Tower and Pump Station

Horison/ Finch Tower

Honeydew Reservoir

Honeydew Tower

Olivedale Reservoir

Blairgowrie Reservoir

Linden 1 Reservoir

Linden 1 Tower

Linden 2 Reservoir

Kensington B Reservoir

Kensington B Tower

Soweto

Chiawelo Reservoir

Jabulani Tower

Zondi Reservoir

Zondi Tower

Bramfischer Reservoir 1

Doornkop Reservoir

Naturena Reservoir

Meadowlands 1 and 2 reservoirs

Orlando East Reservoir

Diepkloof Reservoir

Power Park 1 and 2 reservoirs

Jabulani Reservoir

Southdale

Eagles Nest Reservoir

Kibler Park Reservoir

Alan Manor Reservoir

Glenvista Reservoir

Ennerdale

Orange Farm Reservoir

Ennerdale 1, 2 and 3 reservoirs

Lawley Reservoir

Central

Aeroton Reservoir

Aeroton Rower

Berea Reservoir

Parktown 1 and 2 Reservoir

Brixton Reservoir

Brixton Tower

Crosby Reservoir

Hurstihill 1 and 2 reservoirs

Northcliff Reservoir

Northcliff Tower

Crown Gardens Reservoir

Crown Gardens Towers

Foresthill Tower

Hector Norris Pump Station

Yeoville 1, 2 and 3 reservoirs

IOL

waterCity of JoburgWater and SanitationWater Crisis

