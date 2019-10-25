Joburgers react to heatwave warning









Picture: Michael Probst/AP/African News Agency (ANA) Gauteng Weather tweeted that the province will experience another heatwave. Johannesburg - Joburgers are in for a hot weekend as

Many Joburgers are hopeful that the heat will bring some much needed rain to the province, while others are still trying to get over the fact that Monday's temperature is forecast to be a sweltering 39 degrees Celsius.



Earlier this week, the Gauteng Weather forecaster confirmed that for the first time in three years the water level of the Vaal Dam has dropped below 50 percent.





Take a look at the forecasts from Twitter below as well as some reactions to the heat wave in the province:



