Joburgers react to heatwave warning
🔴 BREAKING: VAAL DAM PLUMMETS TO BELOW 50% FULL for the FIRST TIME IN NEARLY 3 YEARS!— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) October 21, 2019
🌊Current dam level: 49.64%
🔻💧Level fast dropping due to persistent heatwave!
⚠️ The time to act is now! 🇿🇦 is a water scarce country, ALWAYS SAVE WATER!
Friday⛅️18|33°C☂️20%🍃WINDY— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) October 24, 2019
⚠️HEATWAVE⚠️
Saturday🌤20|36°C☂️10%
Sunday⛅️19|38°C☂️10%
Monday⛅️19|39°C☂️10%#PTAWeather
Friday⛅️16|31°C☂️20%🍃
⚠️HEATWAVE⚠️
Saturday🌤18|34°C☂️10%
Sunday⛅️17|36°C☂️10%
Monday⛅️17|37°C☂️10%#JHBWeather
Praying 🙏🏻 for rain 💦Get your umbrellas out and ready☔️— Carolyn van Niekerk (@cavniekerk) October 24, 2019
Damn! I need some Capetown in my life 😔— Glitzy Gbengx (@OlusanyaGneal) October 25, 2019
Where are the pastors who pray for rain cause right we need a night vigil for rain— Mgugwana (@2Gdmpleez) October 24, 2019
No venue for sundowners overlooking the ocean 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 welcome to Jozi— Onkgopotse Moahloli (@coupe0429) October 25, 2019
Dayham... the poor animals— Feline101🐾💕🐾💕🐾 (@Feline101) October 24, 2019
.. Humans can make a plan.... animals are suffering
Its been 29degrees at 7am already.😥😟 pic.twitter.com/F0fLpP05Mh— Dagmar De Souza (@Writester) October 24, 2019
Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 25.10.2019 pic.twitter.com/OituIeDxA2— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 25, 2019
Pretoria prediction on Monday 39°C— Sure Kamhunga (@SKamhunga) October 24, 2019
Johannesburg 37°C
Zero rain
Gauteng Weather
🇿🇦 𝙂𝙖𝙪𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙜— SA Weather🌩️sawx.co.za (@sawx_sa_weather) October 25, 2019
Today's Weather Outlook
(Friday 25 October 2019)
Have an Incredible day :)
🌞 🇿🇦 Weather @ https://t.co/v7nzukUAo4#Meteogram #WXCharts #SAWX #Johannesburg #Pretoria #Tshwane #Vereeniging #Magaliesburg #JHBWeather #PTAWeather #GautengWeather pic.twitter.com/vHvwwepEaQ
WEATHER ALERT! The @SAWeatherServic has warned of lightening across various parts of the country, including #Gauteng, #Limpopo, #Mpumalanga and the #NorthWest. Stay safe out there! #MiWayCares ❤️ https://t.co/T5sspV8tn0— MiWay Insurance (@miwayinsurance) October 25, 2019
Good chance for some rain in Gauteng today?— Eric Harris (@FollowKabee) October 25, 2019