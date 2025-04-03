Joburg's new police chief, Themba Jaca pledges to tackle rising crime

During his inauguration on a rainy Thursday morning, newly appointed Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department Chief of Police, Themba Patrick Jaca, declared his readiness to begin the task of making Johannesburg safe again. According to police crime statistics, Johannesburg continues to struggle with rampant crime. Jaca becomes the fourth Chief of Police in the history of the JMPD.

He was appointed on a permanent basis after previously serving in an acting capacity. He has been with the department since its establishment in 2001. In attendance at the event were Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, Executive Mayor of Johannesburg Dada Morero, Johannesburg City Manager Tshepo Makola, and MMC for Public Safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku. Jo'burg mayor Dada Morero expressing his vote of confidence in Patrick Jaca Speaking at the event, Morero said Jaca has his full support and that of the council and they will make sure that crime does not prevail " Every law matters, we will break the back of corruption, because no city can thrive when crime wears a uniform."

Morero said they will collaborate with and empower the JMPD in executing its duties. "The badge must be a symbol of pride not fear, the siren must be assurance, not anxiety, this moment comes at a critical time, when crime is over the roof in our city," he said. When asked about prospects of strengthening the JMPD, Jaca said the city has allocated them a budget to start recruiting prospective officers into the JMPD.

Jaca said that due to ongoing challenges within the city, including financial constraints, plans have been delayed. However, there has been some progress, as the city manager has allocated a recruitment budget. The academy is also a key factor, with around 120 students expected to complete their training in December. A new recruitment drive is likely to begin in January, with the aim of bringing in 600 new members. JMPD officers parading during the inauguration of the newly appointed Chief of Police, Patrick Jaca Jaca said they are in a process of acquiring body cameras for their officers.