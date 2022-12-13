Pretoria – Emergency workers rescued a man from the Hennops River, in Centurion, on Tuesday morning. According to Kyle van Reenan of Emer-G-Med Paramedics, the man had been reported missing after going for his morning run.

Van Reenan said he was spotted in the river in distress and a rescue operation took place at around 7am. “Emer-G-Med paramedics together with multiple emergency service agencies were able to safely rescue the man.”

Van Reenan said it was unclear how the man ended up in the river. The province has been experiencing severe thunderstorms and floods since last week. On Monday, the SA Weather Service issued a level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms in parts of Gauteng.

Last week, 60 passengers had to be rescued from a bus that was filling up with water in Orlando, Soweto. Van Reenan said their operations centre received a frantic call from a woman on the bus, asking for help. On Friday, Warrant Officer Ntsako Pataka was killed when his car was washed away in Soweto.

The body of the 36-year-old officer was recovered on Sunday morning. Pataka was attached to the Protection and Security Services division where he served as an in-transit VIP protector. Meanwhile, the province has asked to be excluded from load shedding.