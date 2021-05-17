Johannesburg high court revokes R20K bail for murder accused who tried to pay off witnesses

Johannesburg – The South Gauteng High Court has revoked the bail of a murder accused who allegedly used an Ekurhuleni metro police officer’s shotgun in the murder of Sibusiso Amos, who was killed in March last year during a dispute over the enforcement of lockdown regulations.

Simphiwe Ndlovu, who is a former police officer and a security guard from Magma Security, along with Constable Hezekiah Matyobane, were arrested and charged with Amos’s murder earlier this year.

It is alleged that Ndlovu used Matyobane’s state-issued shotgun to shoot Amos, who had been quarrelling with a group of police officers over the alleged contravention of lockdown regulations.

Ndlovu had his R20 000 bail revoked in the high court after he allegedly interfered with witnesses by allegedly attempting to pay them to alter their testimonies in court.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Ndileka Cola said they had completed their investigation and were ready for the trial, which will take place at the same court.

Cola said: “The Johannesburg high court has revoked the bail of the accused Mr Siphiwe Ndlovu from Magma Security who was allegedly involved in the killing of Mr Sibusiso Amos with the Ekurhuleni metro police officer’s shotgun in Vosloorus during the first level 5 lockdown on March 29, 2020.

“Ndlovu was out on R20 000 bail with clear conditions that he should not interfere with witnesses.

“The Ipid received information while preparing for the trial that the accused was interfering and paying witnesses to change the original version of their statements during the main trial,” said Cola.

She said Ipid investigators followed up on the information, sourced statements from witnesses, allowing the police watchdog to lodge an application with the court to hold an inquiry seeking to revoke bail.

“The bail cancellation hearing started last week, May 10, and judgment was handed down on Friday.

“The accused will remain in custody during his trial which is starting today, May 17, at the Johannesburg high court,” she said.

During his previous bail application, Ndlovu told the court in a sworn statement that he had shot the deceased in an attempt to “defend” himself and the group of officers who were “under attack by members of the community who were contravening the lockdown regulations”.

“I simply acted in defence of myself and other EMPD officers, who were under attack,” Ndlovu stated.

Ndlovu is facing seven charges including murder, the unlawful possession of a shotgun, the unlawful possession of ammunition and four attempted murder counts for allegedly almost killing four children – aged between five and 11.

