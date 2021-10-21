Johannesburg police arrest passenger found with unlicensed guns at Wanderers Taxi Rank

Johannesburg – Johannesburg Central police arrested a 38-year-old passenger, who was allegedly found in possession of unlicensed firearms in his luggage, at the Wanderers Taxi Rank, on Wednesday. Police officers said they were conducting their routine crime prevention duties, when they performed a search on passengers in a taxi en-route to Klerksdorp.

Johannesburg Central police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the suspect was found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and live ammunition in his bag. He explained: “Police were busy with their routine crime prevention duties. They searched passengers inside the taxi to Klerksdorp. “They searched a bag belonging to a male sitting in the back seat.

“Inside his bag, police recovered two unlicensed firearms and live ammunition. He failed to produce a licence to possess a firearm,” said Mbele. He said the suspect was expected to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday, facing charges of being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Further, he said, the police would be sending the firearms for ballistic testing, to ascertain if they were used in the commission of other serious and violent crimes.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, police reservists arrested a 24-year-old suspect, who was allegedly in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, at the corner of Lilian Ngoyi and Simmonds Street. The suspects had swiftly changed direction when they spotted police in the area conducting their stop and search duties. “The police reservists stopped and searched the suspect next to Bree Taxi rank.

“A firearm was recovered, with live ammunition, and the suspect failed to produce a licence to possess a firearm. “The firearm will be sent for ballistic testing, to ascertain if they was used in the commission of other serious and violent crimes,” said Mbele. The suspect is due to appear in court on Friday.