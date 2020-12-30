Johannesburg Roads Agency appoints contractor after damage to Northwold bridge

Durban – The Johannesburg Roads Agency has appointed a contractor to urgently fix the damaged 5th Road Bridge in Northwold after floods hit the city this week.

The bad weather caused severe damage to the bridge on Monday.

The JRA said the Sunrise Estate, a nearby retirement village, had been badly affected as the bridge was the only access road to the estate.

The design and construction of a temporary access road from Malibongwe Road would be completed in two days, with work expected to begin on Wednesday.

5th Road Bridge collapse : the construction of a temporary road will commence tomorrow , 30 December 2020 #WeServeJoburg ^NB pic.twitter.com/5mtYquz1eo — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) December 29, 2020

The Chief Operations Officer, Mr Floyd Brink, in his capacity as the Acting City Manager in the City of Joburg ...visiting the site where a bridge was washed away ,5th road,,joined by Siya Genu ,Head Of Infrastructure from @MyJRA #WeServeJoburg ^NB https://t.co/D3ZxWuCCEG — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) December 29, 2020

Chief Operations Officer, Mr Floyd Brink together with engineer Siya Genu briefing the residents at Sunrise Estate on the temporary solution that the City will implement regarding the 5th Road bridge collapse #WeServeJoburg ^NB pic.twitter.com/L7ECcCtQac — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) December 29, 2020

“The construction is planned to commence tomorrow morning, 30 December 2020 and is expected to be completed within two days.