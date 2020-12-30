Johannesburg Roads Agency appoints contractor after damage to Northwold bridge
Durban – The Johannesburg Roads Agency has appointed a contractor to urgently fix the damaged 5th Road Bridge in Northwold after floods hit the city this week.
The bad weather caused severe damage to the bridge on Monday.
The JRA said the Sunrise Estate, a nearby retirement village, had been badly affected as the bridge was the only access road to the estate.
The design and construction of a temporary access road from Malibongwe Road would be completed in two days, with work expected to begin on Wednesday.
5th Road Bridge collapse : the construction of a temporary road will commence tomorrow , 30 December 2020 #WeServeJoburg ^NB pic.twitter.com/5mtYquz1eo— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) December 29, 2020
The Chief Operations Officer, Mr Floyd Brink, in his capacity as the Acting City Manager in the City of Joburg ...visiting the site where a bridge was washed away ,5th road,,joined by Siya Genu ,Head Of Infrastructure from @MyJRA #WeServeJoburg ^NB https://t.co/D3ZxWuCCEG— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) December 29, 2020
Chief Operations Officer, Mr Floyd Brink together with engineer Siya Genu briefing the residents at Sunrise Estate on the temporary solution that the City will implement regarding the 5th Road bridge collapse #WeServeJoburg ^NB pic.twitter.com/L7ECcCtQac— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) December 29, 2020
“The construction is planned to commence tomorrow morning, 30 December 2020 and is expected to be completed within two days.
“The JRA has prioritised the appointment of an engineer to assist with the long-term design solution of the bridge which requires capacity improvement.
“The construction of the long-term solution is anticipated to take approximately six months, the start date of which will be confirmed once the engineer has been appointed,” the JRA said in a statement.
The flooding experienced in Joburg this week caused power lines just off President Fouche Road to be damaged.
President Fouche Drive, Randburg. @Eskom_SA pic.twitter.com/oXBPaFbdEb— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 28, 2020
IOL