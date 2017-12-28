Johannesburg - South African police said on Thursday they had arrested a 23-year old male for murder after another man was stabbed to death at a tavern in central Johannesburg.

The suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim after the pair had an argument while drinking. The attacker was due to appear soon in the Johannesburg magistrate court.

Elsewhere, police in Willowvale in the Eastern Cape province arrested a 28-year-old man after he was found in possession of two unlicensed fire arms. He was set to appear in court on Thursday.

African News Agency/ANA