Jonas appointed as special envoy to try to mend US ties

President Cyril Ramaphosa's appointment of former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas as Special Envoy to the United States of America has been largely welcomed. Jonas is tasked with resetting the relationship between South Africa and the US, which has soured in recent times after US president Donald Trump cut of funding and then accused the country of persecuting white farmers.

The US last month expelled SA's ambassador, Ebrahim Rasool, over remarks he had made about the Trump administration. Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, on Monday clarified that Jonas would not be serving as an ambassador but as a special envoy, focused on advancing SA's diplomatic, trade, and bilateral priorities. Magwenya also confirmed that Ramaphosa was still pondering on who to appoint as ambassador and Jonas would pave the way for the appointment after negotiations.

“The process to appoint an ambassador is underway and that process will be completed at an appropriate time. "There is a distinct difference between an ambassador and a special envoy. A special envoy is not burdened with bureaucratic aspects. He reports directly to the president, working closely with stakeholders on specific issues," Magwenya explained. He however conceded that there are no timelines as to when Jonas will be heading to Washington or any outcomes of his engagements.

“We cannot commit to any timelines... it is a process . It's something that we have also said before, that he will be immediately engaging various internal stakeholders within the government,” Magwenya said. The presidency has confirmed that Jonas will consult with former Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool before undertaking any visit to the US. As the relationship between South Africa and the US continues to navigate complex dynamics, Jonas' appointment offers a real opportunity to restore balance, credibility, and official representation with a key global player. Announcing the appointment on Monday, Ramaphosa in a statement said Jonas would lead negotiations, foster strategic partnerships, and engage with US government officials and private-sector leaders to promote South Africa's interests.

“He will work closely with Minister (Ronald) Lamola and interact with other stakeholders, including business people who recently visited Washington,” the Presidency said. Jonas, following the announcement by Ramaphosa, accepted the appointment, acknowledging the challenges ahead. "I would like to thank President Cyril Ramaphosa for entrusting me with this important but challenging role. I will do my best to promote a healthy working relationship between SA and the United States," Jonas said.

He emphasised the need for patience and time to engage fully with different stakeholders in the US and South Africa. “There are no quick fixes in such a complex situation. I appeal that, in the national interest, South Africans exercise patience and allow us time and space to engage fully with different stakeholders in the US and SA,” Jonas said. Jonas, a former deputy Finance Minister, previously made headlines when he made corruption allegations against the Gupta family. He has previously served as one of South Africa's four investment envoys, appointed in 2018 to help encourage foreign companies invest in the country.

The GOOD Party on Monday welcomed Jonas' appointment, praising his integrity and competence. "The appointment of a new Special Envoy to the United States, following the expulsion of former Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, was always going to be a significant decision. As GOOD, we welcome President Ramaphosa’s appointment of former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas, a choice that reflects both integrity and competence," said Good’s Bret Herron. Herron highlighted Jonas' struggle credentials, technical expertise, and experience as a special envoy on investment, making him highly suitable for the role. Several political analysts have also expressed support for Jonas' appointment.

Prof Sipho Seepe noted that Jonas is a seasoned politician with extensive experience, although he cautioned that Jonas' earlier description of Trump as a "racist homophobe" might complicate his appointment. Prof Sethulego Matebesi praised the appointment, citing Jonas' credibility and moral authority, demonstrated by his refusal to take a bribe from the Gupta family during his tenure as deputy Finance Minister. Sandile Swana, another political analyst, believes Ramaphosa made the right call in appointing Jonas as a special envoy. "Strategically, Ramaphosa is on the right track in appointing an envoy now. The envoy must settle all matters before an Ambassador is sent to the US," Swana said.