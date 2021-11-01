Journalist arrested in squabble at Soweto voting station

A JOURNALIST was arrested and later released following a squabble at a voting station, in Soweto, on Monday. “Police were forced to remove a television journalist and a cameraman from a polling station in Orlando East, in Soweto, after they allegedly interfered with the work of the presiding officer at that station.

“It is rather unfortunate that this situation resulted in a confrontation between police and the journalist,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo. He said the matter has since been escalated to the provincial SAPS commissioner of Gauteng, who ordered the release of the journalist and an investigation into this matter. Naidoo declined to give further details when pressed about what exactly transpired at the voting station.

[BREAKING NEWS] #Newzroom405's Journalist detained by cops during #LGE2021 coverage.



Tune into channel 405 for more details on this story.#Vote21 pic.twitter.com/wXFR1q74a3 — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) November 1, 2021 Meanwhile, the IEC said the vast majority of the country’s 23 148 voting stations reported being open on time, at 7am, and that voting was flowing smoothly.