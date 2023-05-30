Independent Online
Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Journalist Karyn Maughan pays teary tribute to fierce and outstanding Eusebius McKaiser

Karyn Maughan and Eusebius McKaiser.

Published 14m ago

Respected legal journalist Karyn Maughan has given a teary tribute to her friend and fierce critic Eusebius McKaiser, who died at the age of 44 on Tuesday afternoon after a suspected epileptic seizure.

Maughan described McKaiser as an upright professional who cared deeply for South Africa and its people.

“He was a subverted optimist, he wanted the best for this country,” said Maughan during a telephonic interview with 702’s John Perlman.

“Eusebius was not apathetic, he cared deeply for this country, he understood the plight of the vast majority of people in this country,” said Maughan. “A lot of his fight and rage was about ‘this is not good enough’ – he cared deeply,” she said.

Maughan said she was devastated by the news of McKaiser’s death, whom she first met as a young student at Rhodes University.

She said McKaiser had fire in his belly, which he channelled into debating.

“He was an extraordinary debater who used to debate with people like Steve Budlender, who is an advocate now,” said Maughan. She added that even though McKaiser was fierce and incisive, he respected people.

“Even if he didn't agree with you, he respected your view, and that's one of his legacies that he never allowed things to get personal, undermine you or have cruel remarks, he genuinely wanted to get to the heart of issues,” said Maughan.

She said that she and McKaiser had a special relationship and would often talk about their health challenges. She said both of them were on chronic medication, McKaiser for epilepsy and Maughan for diabetes.

She said they would talk about their health experiences and give each other strength.

“This feels like a very bad episode,” she said crying. “I cannot believe this has happened, I keep wanting to pick up the phone and say come back.”

