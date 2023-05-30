Journalist Karyn Maughan pays teary tribute to fierce and outstanding Eusebius McKaiser

Respected legal journalist Karyn Maughan has given a teary tribute to her friend and fierce critic Eusebius McKaiser, who died at the age of 44 on Tuesday afternoon after a suspected epileptic seizure. Maughan described McKaiser as an upright professional who cared deeply for South Africa and its people.

“He was a subverted optimist, he wanted the best for this country,” said Maughan during a telephonic interview with 702’s John Perlman. “Eusebius was not apathetic, he cared deeply for this country, he understood the plight of the vast majority of people in this country,” said Maughan. “A lot of his fight and rage was about ‘this is not good enough’ – he cared deeply,” she said. Maughan said she was devastated by the news of McKaiser’s death, whom she first met as a young student at Rhodes University.

She said McKaiser had fire in his belly, which he channelled into debating. “He was an extraordinary debater who used to debate with people like Steve Budlender, who is an advocate now,” said Maughan. She added that even though McKaiser was fierce and incisive, he respected people. “Even if he didn't agree with you, he respected your view, and that's one of his legacies that he never allowed things to get personal, undermine you or have cruel remarks, he genuinely wanted to get to the heart of issues,” said Maughan.

She said that she and McKaiser had a special relationship and would often talk about their health challenges. She said both of them were on chronic medication, McKaiser for epilepsy and Maughan for diabetes. She said they would talk about their health experiences and give each other strength. “This feels like a very bad episode,” she said crying. “I cannot believe this has happened, I keep wanting to pick up the phone and say come back.”

This is how people are reacting to the news of McKaiser's death so far. Oh my god 😔



Rest in peace, Eusebius. — Rob AF. (@RobForbesDJ) May 30, 2023 Rest in perfect peace Eusebius Mckaiser! 💔#RIPEusebiusMcKaiser pic.twitter.com/5aXPANz52O — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) May 30, 2023

“Culturally coloured, politically black”



RIP Eusebius McKaiser, an intellectual giant, an incisive mind, an outspoken and fierce defender of truth and justice.



We mourn. Rest in power, king ✊🏽 — Lance Witten (@LanceTheWitten) May 30, 2023 Eusebius McKaiser has died after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure ,may his soul rest in peace 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/CNnLKfVM3u — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) May 30, 2023 We are devastated to hear of the untimely passing of one of South Africa's brightest journalists.



Our sincere condolences to Eusebius McKaiser's friends, family, and to all South Africans that followed his journey.



May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/MWo4rFNndY — ActionSA (@Action4SA) May 30, 2023

I never once read, saw, or heard anything by Eusebius McKaiser that didn't make me think, rethink, laugh out loud, or shout at my radio. He was a giant of South African rhetoric, a lover of language, a stirrer of emotions. His voice, booming & mellifluous, was a force of nature. — Gus Silber (@gussilber) May 30, 2023 Eusebius was a necessary irritant. Sharp mind.



May he rest in peace. — Sentletse 🇷🇺🇿🇦 (@Sentletse) May 30, 2023 This is such shocking news. Its devastating. Eusebius, whose public engagements symbolised life itself, has passed. My thoughts go out to his loved ones, close friends & family. SA has lost a significant, vital & unique voice. Can't believe I am writing this #RIPEusebius 😢😢 https://t.co/hYAnyEyfy4 — Michael Markovitz (@mmarkovitz) May 30, 2023