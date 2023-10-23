Joyride in hijacked Suzuki Dzire gets two men arrested in Ekurhuleni

Two men, aged 26 and 34, were arrested by members the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) for possession of a reported hijacked motor vehicle, in the Crystal Park area. The duo was arrested on Saturday as the EMPD officers recovered a white Suzuki Dzire sedan, according to spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa.

“The EMPD officers received information about the location of a reported hijacked white Suzuki Dzire sedan that was spotted driving on Birch Road in the Petit area,” Thepa said. “When the information was followed up, the vehicle was spotted and then tactically approached by the officers at Springs and Totius Road in Crystal Park,” she said. “The white Suzuki Dzire matched the description and the registration plate number given, and was occupied by the male suspects. The vehicle was inspected, and it tested positive as a reported hijacked motor vehicle in the Tembisa area. All the necessary stakeholders were summoned to the scene.”

Two men will appear in court after they were allegedly found with a hijacked Suzuki Dzire which was stolen in Tembisa. Photo: EMPD Thepa said the two men were immediately arrested and detained at the Crystal Park police station, and they are expected to appear before the Benoni Magistrate’s Court soon. “The vehicle was taken to Aeroton SAPS13 pound,” she said. Two men will appear in court after they were allegedly found with a hijacked Suzuki Dzire which was stolen in Tembisa. Photo: EMPD Earlier this month, IOL reported that police in Ekurhuleni had arrested a 32-year-old man in the Etwatwa area after he was found in possession of a motor vehicle which was hijacked from its owner.

When the 32-year-old man was cornered by members of the EMPD, he reportedly told the law enforcement agents that the Hyundai Accent belonged to his friend, and he was only taking the car to go shopping. The Hyundai Accent which was recovered in Ekurhuleni earlier this month. File Photo: EMPD “The EMPD officers on patrol received a tip-off about a reported hijacked motor vehicle from a well-known vehicle tracking company and the information was followed up where the robbed motor-vehicle, was tracked down,” Thepa said at the time. “The vehicle in question, the grey Hyundai Accent sedan, fitting the same description as given by the vehicle tracking company, was spotted and tactically approached at the corner of Chris Hani and Madikizela streets,” she said.