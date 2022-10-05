JSC announces five judges suitable for appointment to the Supreme Court of Appeal

Pretoria – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recommended five candidate judges to President Cyril Ramaphosa for vacancies at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). The commission announced that judges Daisy Molefe, Keoagile Matojane, Glenn Goosen, Pieter Meyer and Sharise Weiner were the best candidates out of 11 candidates vying to be appointed to the second highest court in the country.

However, their appointments are yet to be confirmed by Ramaphosa, once confirmed, he will appoint them in terms of Section 174 (6) of the Constitution. Those who didn’t make the cut include judges John Smith, Anna Kgoele, Piet Koen, Bashier Vally, Mandela Makaula, and Sulet Potterill. Since Monday, the JSC has been interviewing candidates in Melrose Arch, Joburg for 20 vacant posts in the country’s superior courts.