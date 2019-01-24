File picture

Khuma - A 32-year-old man was sentenced to a lengthy jail term in the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday, North West police said. Spokesperson Lieutenant Colone Pelonomi Makau said Ephraim Mokobane, was sentenced on charges ranging from rape, sexual assault, kidnapping, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“Mokabane, was then sentenced to three life imprisonments for three counts of rape and other 30 years for three counts of rape, 18 years for nine counts of kidnapping, 15 years for robbery with firearm, 30 years for two counts of robbery aggravating [15 years for each count] five years for pointing with firearm, five years for unlawful possession of firearm and two years for two counts of compelling a minor to witness a sexual act as well as a year for violation of Sexual Act," she said.

"The accused was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.”

He was arrested on August 15, 2016, for committing these offences between 2013 and 2014 at Skierlik, Centreville and Block F, all in the precinct of Letlhabile township near Brits.

“His victims were between the ages of 17 - 40. Mokobane would lure them into the bushes, use a firearm or knife to threaten his victims before raping them. He was linked to the cases through his DNA.”

African News Agency (ANA)