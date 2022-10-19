Judgment reserved in Mpho Phalatse’s bid to reclaim Joburg mayoral chain

Johannesburg – Judgment was reserved at the South Gauteng High Court on Wednesday, in Mpho Phalatse's bid to be reinstated as the executive mayor of Joburg. Phalatse was ousted last month and replaced by the ANC’s Dada Morero.

Phalatse, who still refers to herself as the executive mayor, said she remained positive she would be reinstated by the courts. “Court is adjourned. Judgment has been reserved, until when, I am not exactly sure but hopefully not too long. I am optimistic, we have got a very strong case and I think we have a very fair and impartial judge. “So we wait and see but I am confident I will be back in the seat very soon.”

Judgement has been reserved in the South Gauteng High Court. #HandsOffJoburg pic.twitter.com/ap92cYZJip — Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse (@mphophalatse1) October 19, 2022 Phalatse is challenging the decision made by council, arguing that the quorum wasn’t reached for the meeting that was chaired by Speaker Colleen Makhubele, in which the motion of no confidence against her was passed. She argued that the meeting was illegal, along with her being ousted as mayor. Some of the DA’s former allies in the multiparty coalition government, switched sides, and voted with the ANC.

Phalatse also wants the court to declare the council’s acts unlawful and to reverse the election of Morero as mayor of Joburg and declare his decisions as mayor to be unlawful. Sitting Judge Raylene Keightley said she was aware that the matter was urgent and said it would be treated as such. It is unknown judgment would be delivered.

