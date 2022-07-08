July Unrest: How Sam Ntuli Mall got back on its feet

Johannesburg - Sam Ntuli Mall was one of the affected malls in Ekurhuleni by the unrest, which left many people's jobs and businesses in limbo. The 2021 July Unrest left many malls, businesses and private properties destroyed. Speaking to IOL, General Manager of the Sam Ntuli Mall in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, Lerato Makama confirmed that following the 2021 July unrest, the mall is operating at full-capacity and all shop spaces are occupied.

She said the first store opened on July 28, and gradually, other stores started operating on August 3. Makama also added that ATMs took a while to operate because the equipment is quite expensive. She also mentioned that the easiest way for them to get back on their feet was to offer shops that could not afford an option of 'we fix for you and pay later' while they wait for insurance to pay. "So that made things very quick for us to operate, but unfortunately, and the sad part is that people lost their jobs, and also, some of the stores could not afford to bring in all their staff members.”

Makama experienced a very traumatic scene when the mall was attacked and looted on July 12 and 13 during the night. "Everything was destroyed. Everything was just a mess. There were shops that were set on fire. My colleagues and I managed to stop one shop that was on fire, but unfortunately, we could not do more because the fire was big on the other side," she said. She added that they could not receive immediate help from the fire emergency services because they were blocked by people who were throwing stones at them. "Luckily, we were helped by the disaster management, which managed to arrive in three to five minutes, and the fire was stopped," she said.

Meanwhile, in terms of security upgrades, the manager said they tried, by all means, to install more cameras and put security personnel in case anything happens because even last week, they had a threat attack from people who wanted to loot the mall. "We were helped by the Katlehong People's Taxi Association and the law enforcement agencies. They made sure that no harm is done to the mall and everyone is safe as well. I thank and appreciate them for that," she said. She further said because electricity is an issue around Katlehong, the mall management put sockets in food courts and even outside the mall where people rest after shopping so that they can recharge their gadgets.

"The mall is fully functional, and we welcome everyone," she said.