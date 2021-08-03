Just 1 000 new infections for Gauteng as cases slow

Johannesburg - At least 1 000 more people were infected with the coronavirus in Gauteng as of Monday as Covid-19 infections continue to decline in the province, the Gauteng Health Department said on Monday. It said 1 047 new cases of the Covid-19 were confirmed on Monday, taking the cumulative cases in the province to more than 864 547 since last March.

But at least 93 more people succumbed to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the province’’s death toll to 17 079. This means more than 17 079 people have also since died in Covid-19 related facilities, while more than 823 090 have recovered from the virus. Gauteng Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said more than 6 598 people were being treated and cared for at hospitals in he province, with more than 3 046 in public hospitals and 3 552 in private hospitals.

"A total of 1 903 497 vaccines have been administered in the province as at 2 August 2021," she said. "The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng, as at 2 August, 2021, sits at 864 547 with 830 090 recoveries and 17 079 deaths. "A total number of 6 776 people are currently hospitalised in the public 3 046 and private 3 552 facilities," she said.

Covid-19 infections appeared to be slowing slightly in the province and officials believe the province past the worst of the third wave. South Africa went into an adjusted level three lockdown last Monday after more than three weeks of a stricter level four lockdown that saw gatherings and alcohol sales banned and schools shut. Under an adjusted level three lockdown, restaurants have been allowed to reopen their doors for in-house dining, alcohols sales ban has been lifted and limited religious gatherings have been allowed.