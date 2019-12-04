JUST IN: ANC's Geoff Makhubo is Joburg's new mayor









File photo: Chris Collingridge. Johannesburg - The ANC's Geoff Makhubo has been elected the new mayor of the City Of Johannesburg. Makhubo won the vote by a landslide, getting 137 votes to the DA's 101 votes and the EFF's 30 votes.

Results of voting for the #JoburgMayor about to be announced. Council speaker Vasco da Gama looking stone faced and uneasy. pic.twitter.com/e2OqH8YE78 — Siviwe Feketha (@SiviweFeketha) December 4, 2019

He takes over from Herman Mashaba, who stepped down from the position last week after announcing his resignation - as mayor and from the DA - back in October.

Thursday's elections comes a week after speaker of the City of Joburg council Vasco da Gama postponed a meeting which was due to elect a mayor - a decision which irked Gauteng Premier David Makhura and MEC Lebogang Maile.

As a result, Maile threatened to place the City of Joburg under administration.

* This is a developing story