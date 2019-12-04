File photo: Chris Collingridge.

Johannesburg - The ANC's Geoff Makhubo has been elected the new mayor of the City Of Johannesburg.

Makhubo won the vote by a landslide, getting 137 votes to the DA's 101 votes and the EFF's 30 votes. 

He takes over from Herman Mashaba, who stepped down from the position last week after announcing his resignation - as mayor and from the DA - back in October.

Thursday's elections comes a week after speaker of the City of Joburg council Vasco da Gama postponed a meeting which was due to elect a mayor - a decision which irked Gauteng Premier David Makhura and MEC Lebogang Maile. 

As a result, Maile threatened to place the City of Joburg under administration.

* This is a developing story

