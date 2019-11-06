Johannesburg - Convicted racist Vicki Momberg has been arrested after she handed herself over to the investigators at Douglasdale SAPS, police confirmed on Wednesday.
"Police have processed Ms Momberg and she will be handed over to the prosecuting authorities at Randburg Magistrate Court," said police in a statement.
This comes after reports that she was allegedly evading arrest and serving her prison time.
Earlier this week, it was reported that she was 'on the run'. Police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said Momberg has not been found at two addresses that SAPS obtained. The one address is for a property in Bedfordview and the other in Krugersdorp.
Peters said police had visited the addresses on numerous occasions with the last time being last week and she was not there.