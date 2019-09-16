Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow sits in the dock at the North Gauteng High Court at his trial on Monday. The Democratic Alliance Women's Network has called on the court to give Ninow the harshest sentence for the rape of a minor. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The Gauteng North High Court found Nicholas Ninow guilty on two counts of rape, possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice. Last week the 21-year-old confessed to raping a seven-year-old girl in the ladies' bathroom the Dros restaurant.

Ninow pleaded not guilty to assault.

In a guilty plea read out by his legal representative, Ninow confessed to raping the little girl, then 7, after she walked in on him while he was in the women’s bathroom using drugs.

He however, refuted allegations of premeditation.

The State however, questioned Ninow’s explanation and said he intended to harm the little girl.

State prosecutor Dorah Ngobeni cited this was due to Ninow failing to bring the court into its faith in his statement and rather opting to supply a false version of what actually took place on 22 September 2018.

The State also brought in various witnesses, including the victim, her mother and the restaurant child minder, who painted a horrific picture of the day of the incident.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has indicated that it will be arguing for life imprisonment.

* This is a developing story