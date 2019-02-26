File picture

Polokwane - Police in Polokwane have arrested five suspects aged between 15 and 16 in connection to the murder of a 27-year-old Thoriso Themane in Flora Park, Polokwane. Earlier on Tuesday, one person was taken in for questioning. A pupil allegedly connected to the incident was seen in a video "admitting" to killing him, saying "nothing will happen to him because his father is connected."

Themane’s body was reportedly found dumped on Erasmus and Cestrum Avenue, in Flora Park after the incident took place.

A video doing the rounds on social media shows people dragging the victim in the street and blood coming out of his mouth.

It is believed that Themane was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was assaulted by a group of people in the area. More arrests are expected. The motive behind this incident is not clear at this stage as police investigations are still underway, but gangsterism may not be ruled out," said police in a statement.