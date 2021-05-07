K-word lands Gauteng teacher in hot water

JOHANNESBURG – A teacher at the Northriding Secondary School is in hot water after an incident in which she allegedly used the K-word to refer to a black pupil.

It is not yet known if she is still at work but Gauteng Department of Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was expected to visit the school today, to get to the bottom of what happened.

Spokesperson for the department, Steve Mabona could not say the grade the child is in or when the incident happened but confirmed that the information they got was that the K-word was allegedly used by the teacher.

Last year, Brackendowns High School pupils said they feared attending school owing to teachers who are allegedly racist and sexist.

A number of learners at the Alberton school alleged that they had been subjected to unwelcome gestures, unwanted remarks and racial slurs from teachers, who have made their lives at the school a living hell.

It even got to the point where parents and learners embarked on a protest inside the school’s premises.

A parent who was also part of the protest said at the time: “The school has white teachers, which is not a problem. But we have this Indian teacher who labels our kids as blacks and whores, which is unacceptable, but the school has somehow tolerated all that,” the parent said.

IOL