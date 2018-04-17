Sandile Mantsoe has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/ANA Pictures

Johannesburg - Sandile Mantsoe's admission to killing Karabo Mokoena to Captain Bhekisisa Mhlongo has been admitted as evidence in court.

This twist in the Mantsoe murder trial emerged just before lunch at the High Court in Joburg on Wednesday, when Judge AJ Johnson accepted

Mhlongo testified that Mantsoe had told him of killing Mokoena at the Sandton police station on May 10 last year.

A trial within a trial ensued in court to gauge the admissibility of the said admission.

Mantsoe took the stand in this trial, making startling allegations that Mhlongo had tried to solicit a bribe from him in the Sandton police station rooms.

The accused said Mhlongo told him he was a good, working bot with "nice things", and the captain would make Mantsoe's problems go away "if I give him something small (a bribe)".

ALSO READ: #KaraboMokoena: Witness gives details of accused's alleged confession

But State Advocate Mike Hlatswayo grilled the murder accused in this regard, asking him what motivation Mhlongo had to lie about him.

"I don't know," was all Mantsoe could offer.

In the end, Judge Johnson accepted Mhlongo's testimony, and placed Mantsoe's admission as evidence in court.

The accused is facing three charges of assault with the intention to do grievous body harm, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

He is alleged to have assaulted Mokoena, killed her and ditched her charred body in an open veld.

The trial continues.

@khayakoko88

[email protected]

The Star