Luyanda was an active young leader who took it upon himself to try and educate his fellow students about Racism
Earlier this year, Luyanda invited @KathradaFound to his school for an Anti-Racism week assembly @Derek_Hanekom
Photo: Zinzile Mavuso/@KathradaFound #EnnerdaleSchool pic.twitter.com/yHDIq54Dr6
— Kathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) June 8, 2018
We are heartbroken and saddened by the fact that this young man will now not be able to live out and fulfill his potential.
Rest In Peace #LuyandaTshabalala #EnnerdaleSchoolMurder #EnnerdaleSchoolShooting
— Kathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) June 8, 2018
- @KathradaFound school memorial today in Ennerdale pic.twitter.com/J4Yl9RrLPB
— Neeshan Balton (@NeeshanB) June 8, 2018
The Memorial service of young Luyanda Tshabalala who passed away after being shot outside his school is currently underway at Fred Norman Secondary. @NeeshanB & @Nhlacks are there on behalf of the AKF #EnnerdaleSchoolMurder #EnnerdaleSchoolShooting pic.twitter.com/KEGfV8WAiq
— Kathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) June 8, 2018
Condolences to the family & friends of Fred Norman Secondary School pupil Luyanda Tshabalala, shot outside his school. The pupil was one of our youth leaders. #Ennerdale #EnnerdaleSchool pic.twitter.com/0BDRWiDyHL
— Kathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) June 6, 2018