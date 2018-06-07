Luyanda Tshabalala was shot dead outside the Fred Norman Secondary School in Ennerdale on Wednesday.





Two representatives from the foundation attended a memorial service at the school for the young man at midday on Friday. According to a tweet from the foundation, Luyanda had recently assisted in organising an anti-racism week campaign at his school in conjunction with the Kathrada Foundation.





Luyanda was an active young leader who took it upon himself to try and educate his fellow students about Racism

Earlier this year, Luyanda invited @KathradaFound to his school for an Anti-Racism week assembly @Derek_Hanekom

Photo: Zinzile Mavuso/@KathradaFound #EnnerdaleSchool pic.twitter.com/yHDIq54Dr6 — Kathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) June 8, 2018





We are heartbroken and saddened by the fact that this young man will now not be able to live out and fulfill his potential.

Rest In Peace #LuyandaTshabalala #EnnerdaleSchoolMurder #EnnerdaleSchoolShooting — Kathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) June 8, 2018









The Memorial service of young Luyanda Tshabalala who passed away after being shot outside his school is currently underway at Fred Norman Secondary. @NeeshanB & @Nhlacks are there on behalf of the AKF #EnnerdaleSchoolMurder #EnnerdaleSchoolShooting pic.twitter.com/KEGfV8WAiq — Kathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) June 8, 2018

When news of the teen's death broke on Wednesday, the Kathrada Foundation shared a message of condolences on Twitter.

Condolences to the family & friends of Fred Norman Secondary School pupil Luyanda Tshabalala, shot outside his school. The pupil was one of our youth leaders. #Ennerdale #EnnerdaleSchool pic.twitter.com/0BDRWiDyHL — Kathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) June 6, 2018





On Wednesday evening Luyanda was shot dead by his father who had allegedly mistaken him for a robber.





Sibusiso Tshabalala, 50, was allegedly asleep in his car while waiting for the teenager who was attending evening classes at the school.





After class, the boy knocked on the window and the father, who told police he was scared, pulled out the firearm he was carrying and shot in the direction of the knocking.





Luyanda died on the way to the hospital.





The visibly distraught father appeared in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court on Thursday morning where he sat sobbing in the dock and had to be comforted by his wife.





He was released on warning until his next court appearance.





IOL









