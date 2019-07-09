Katlehong primary school in Ekurhuleni, which was set alight during protests against power cuts. Picture: Supplied via Panyaza Lesufi's Twitter account

Johannesburg - Grade R learners from Katlehong Primary school in Gauteng which was set alight last week, had to be accommodated in other classes at the institution when lessons resumed on Tuesday after holidays, officials said.



Two grade R (reception year) classrooms were damaged in a fire started during protests about the poor delivery of services in the area.





"We have already identified two classes to accommodate grade R temporarily at the same school," Gauteng spokesman for education Steve Mabona said.





"We currently do not have funds to allocate to the damaged school, we must attend to outstanding projects before we could consider this one."





Last week, Gauteng education member of the executive council (MEC) Panyaza Lesufi lambasted the community of Katlehong for torching a local primary school during protests against power cuts.



An angry Lesufi said his department would not rebuild the school.

"People of Katlehong, this is what is left of Katlehong Primary School because the community is protesting against lack of electricity. This is completely unacceptable. Forget it if you think we will fix it! You will see to finish (sic)," he said in a tweet in which he attached photographs showing damages to the school building.

Katlehong residents have been complaining about power cuts in recent years, with some saying on social media that they go without for months. Residents resorted to protests by blocking roads with rocks and burning tyres.



