Keep your learning on track with Student360

The pressures of keeping up to date with school work and revision when you can’t actually be in the classroom are challenging – for both learners and their parents.

This is especially true for the Matric class of 2020, which is preparing for the biggest exams of their school careers while still playing catch-up on the Grade 12 curriculum.

But whatever grade you're in, having access to great learning and revision material will definitely give your education efforts a major boost during these difficult times.





And here is where Student360 , a new education website, comes in.

It has learning, study and revision material for Grades 1 to 9 (with Grades 10 and 11 coming soon),

It’s endorsed by the Department of Basic Education.

Student360 is a one-stop-shop for everything you need to catch up and stay on track.





Here's a quick breakdown of the learning material you'll find:









The official DBE CAPS “Mind The Gap” study guides for Mathematics, Maths Literacy, Physics, Chemistry, Accounting, Geography, Life Sciences, English FAL and Economics. Each study guide has been broken up into chapters or units so that you can select and download just the section of the syllabus you want to focus on now, without having to download and struggle through the whole year’s work at once.





Under “Revision” there are also Grade 12 NSC past papers with corresponding memos for the same subjects. Working through past papers is an excellent way to revise and identify the areas you know well and those that still need more work.









The official Grade 9 CAPS learner books for Mathematics, Natural Sciences and Technology. These learner books have been supplied by the Department of Basic Education and include the approved CAPS curriculum content for these subjects.





Each subject learner book has been divided into sections – either by term or by topic categories. This will enable you to organise and plan your revision, as well as co- ordinate your “home” learning with your online lessons.









Revision flipbooks, consisting of Term 1 test papers and memos for Mathematics, EMS, History (Social Sciences), Geography (Social Sciences) and Natural Sciences.









Revision worksheets for Maths, English, Natural Sciences and Afrikaans (the selection of subjects available vary for each grade). These have been put together by specialist educators, and cover the important sections, concepts and topics for a particular subject. Each worksheet has the answers at the back, so they’re perfect for revising what you’ve learnt already in your online “classroom” lessons.





All Student360's learning material is easy to view on the website and quick to download so that you work with it offline (to save data), print it out and even share it digitally with a friend.




