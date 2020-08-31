Kelly Khumalo opens up on Senzo Meyiwa: 'That man never gave up on me'

Johannesburg – Kelly Khumalo was reduced to tears while speaking about Senzo Meyiwa on her reality TV show, Life With Kelly Khumalo. Her on-air tears came just days before an explosive report fingering her in the death of her murdered lover, former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa. Showmax exclusively aired the last six episodes of the first season of the show that centres on the Kelly Khumalo household, her musical career, friendships and hardships. The controversial songbird’s children, Christian and Thingo, her mother Ntombi and musician Wanda Baloyi, feature prominently in the show. At the weekend, the City Press published details about Kelly Khumalo's hand in what was termed the premeditated murder of Senzo Meyiwa, the father of Kelly Khumalo’s youngest child, Thingo, who was gunned down in October 2014 at the Khumalo’s Vosloorus home.

The City Press reported that a hit man who was involved in the alleged premeditated murder plot had confessed to police that Kelly Khumalo had hired hit men to allegedly assassinate the footballer.

It said R250 000 had been wagered for the hit, but the full amount was never paid, with one hit man saying he was paid R45 000 in cash.

The motive, they reported, was that the footballer had apparently reneged on a promise to marry the songbird and had not disclosed his supposed customary marriage to Mandisa Mkhize.

The report said five of the seven men involved in the hit were currently behind bars, while another had died.

It said the hit men were behind bars for taxi-violence related crimes.

Kelly Khumalo did not comment on the allegations contained in the story.

But in addressing the Senzo Meyiwa question on her reality TV show less than a week earlier, she said her life would be better if Senzo Meyiwa was still alive.

She said her life had taken a turn for the worse since his October 2014 death.

“What I would want to say to you (Senzo Meyiwa) is that I would have been better off with you alive than gone.

“My life took a turn for the worse. I've never thought that in my existence, that I'd be hated so intensely.

“Senzo was one of the people who never gave up on me once. I drove him crazy, he drove me crazy.

“But there was never a point where that man would give up on me.

“Nothing was worth him giving up on me,” she said.

“At first, I used to think if they find the killers, I'd feel better and maybe my life would change.

“But I realised that even that will not bring him back.

“That will never allow my daughter to have a father or even me to have someone I call family or a friend, who is there no matter what and irrespective of my shortcomings,” she said.

Speaking about her pain over Senzo Meyiwa with a therapist on the show, Kelly Khumalo said:

“Society has taken my loss and used it against me.

“I can't even take a picture next to a man without being accused of uzombulala (I will kill him).

“It hurts that you even think that way of me.

“You have never met me, you don't know my story, you don't know my journey,” she said.

“There are many unsolved murders in South Africa, but this one Kelly knows, Kelly is hiding the killers. How dare you?”

