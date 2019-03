Picture: Yookoo Rides/Facebook

Johannesburg - Yookoo Ride, introduced to Gauteng this week by businessman Kenny Kunene, is being promoted as a safer ride-service software and it comes with a panic button. “You can press that panic button and it’ll go straight to our control room and they will call you to find out if there’s any assistance you need, then dispatch assistance on your behalf,” Kunene said. They can immediately locate passengers and lead the police to their location in emergencies.

A further safety feature to be added will be an alert sent out to the passenger’s next-of-kin or anyone who they want to respond in an emergency.

Payment methods are bank card, cash and Yookoo Wallet, which enables riders to pre-load funds into their Yookoo app account. Riders can use this facility to pay for their ride or send money to another Yookoo user.

“We are also up to 40% cheaper than both of the market players at the moment,” Kunene said.

Yookoo Rides is only available in Gauteng but there are plans to expand to Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

The Sunday Independent