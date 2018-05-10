PRETORIA - The case against five Pretoria men accused of assaulting a black couple - Jacob Sono and his wife Dudu - at a KFC drive-through in Montana, Pretoria, was postponed after the defence asked the State to furnish them with outstanding particulars for the case.

One of the items includes a cellphone belonging to one of the accused which is believed to be in police custody.

State Prosecutor Lucri Shivambo said all the CCTV footage of the alleged assault had been handed over to the defence teams, but that information from a cellphone was still outstanding.

The matter will be heard on June 28 at the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court.

Marius Harding, Stephan Nel, DJ van Rooyen, Ockert Muller and Joshua Scholtz are facing charges of attempted murder, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, and the pointing of a firearm.

Four of the accused have been released on bail while Harding was denied bail.

Harding was arrested in 2014 on charges of assault and crimen injuria for allegedly assaulting three petrol pump attendants and using racial slurs at a garage in Petrus Steyn in the Free State.

He is also facing a charge of fraud in a separate case in KwaZulu-Natal.

During the bail application phase, State witnesses, including two police officers, testified that the five had acted in common purpose and that the attack was racially motivated.

The attack was captured on cellphone video and the clip went viral on social media. There was a public outcry leading to the arrest of the five men.

African News Agency/ANA