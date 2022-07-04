Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, July 4, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Khayalethu Magadla’s family waiting for post-mortem results before planning funeral

Picture: COJEMS

Picture: COJEMS

Published 33m ago

Share

Durban - The family of 6-year-old Khayalethu Magadla say they will wait for the results of his post-mortem before planning his funeral.

The boy’s body was found at the weekend three weeks after he slipped down an open manhole while playing with friends in Soweto’s Dlamini Park.

Story continues below Advertisement

Authorities said his body was found near the Eldorado Park Cemetery.

Explaining the search and rescue operation, Joburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe said the boy’s body was intact and rescue teams identified him from his clothing.

His family said they were relieved that his body had been found.

More on this

According to reports, Khaya’s body had burns due to the chemicals in the pipe in which he was found.

Speaking to “The Star”, the Magadla family said they had waited a long time for his body to be found.

“I cried when I saw my son in that state. It broke my heart, but I realised that I was crying for the last time because we had finally found him,” Khayalethu’s father said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Public Safety MMC David Tembe congratulated members of the emergency services and all parties that contributed to the search.

Story continues below Advertisement

Radebe said the 20-day operation covering more than 20km of sewer line showed commitment by members of the rescue team in ensuring the body of the young boy was found at all costs.

IOL

Related Topics:

City of JoburgCrime and courts

Share

Recent stories by:

Se-Anne Rall