Khayalethu Magadla’s family waiting for post-mortem results before planning funeral

Durban - The family of 6-year-old Khayalethu Magadla say they will wait for the results of his post-mortem before planning his funeral. The boy’s body was found at the weekend three weeks after he slipped down an open manhole while playing with friends in Soweto’s Dlamini Park.

Authorities said his body was found near the Eldorado Park Cemetery. Explaining the search and rescue operation, Joburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe said the boy’s body was intact and rescue teams identified him from his clothing. His family said they were relieved that his body had been found.

According to reports, Khaya’s body had burns due to the chemicals in the pipe in which he was found. Speaking to “The Star”, the Magadla family said they had waited a long time for his body to be found. “I cried when I saw my son in that state. It broke my heart, but I realised that I was crying for the last time because we had finally found him,” Khayalethu’s father said.

@CityofJoburgEMS Day 11 searching for young Khayalethu Magadla who slipped and fell into a manhole while playing with his friends continues this morning in Klipspruit West moving towards the Split Chamber @CityofJoburgZA @CoJPublicSafety #JoburgBravest pic.twitter.com/yhaIzhkWC4 — Cojems Spokesperson (@RobertMulaudzi) June 23, 2022 Public Safety MMC David Tembe congratulated members of the emergency services and all parties that contributed to the search.

