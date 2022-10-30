Kidnapped elderly man rescued in Lenasia

Rustenburg - Police rescued an elderly man who was kidnapped and arrested three men in Joburg, Gauteng police said on Sunday. The elderly man was kidnapped on Friday and robbed of an undisclosed amount of money.

“It is reported that the 71-year-old man and his assistant were driving in Vlakfontein, Lenasia South, on October 26, when they were stopped by a white Kia vehicle. “Two armed suspects jumped out of the car and robbed the victims of an undisclosed amount of cash and forced the elderly man into their car. The suspects allegedly called the family members and demanded ransom for the release of the victim,” Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said in a statement. He said the incident was reported to the police who responded swiftly, searching for the suspects.

“SAPS (South African Police Service) Crime Intelligence members received information about the whereabouts of the suspects. A team comprising members from the SAPS Special Task Force, Provincial Organised Crime Unit, Highway Patrol Unit, Johannesburg Metro Police Department K9 Unit and private security agencies that include Vision Tactical, 1 Track and Bad Boyz Security was activated to operationalise the information. “The team pounced on the three suspects found in the back room of a house in Lenasia South and found the victim. He was safely rescued and the three suspects were charged with kidnapping and armed robbery. The car reported to have been used during the alleged kidnapping was found inside the yard and seized.” The three were expected to appear in the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

