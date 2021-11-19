Kidnapped Gauteng girls return home after being forced to take drugs and used in stealing spree

PRETORIA – The Gauteng Department of Education has welcomed the safe return of two Grade 10 female learners, 15 and 16 years old, from Hoërskool Straatpresident CR Swart in Waverley, Pretoria who were allegedly kidnapped on Tuesday. Spokesperson for Gauteng Department of Education Steve Mabona said the two learners returned home on Wednesday.

“The incident occurred after school on Tuesday afternoon, in Mamelodi East, when one of the girl learners visited the other and accompanied her to the local clinic. As they made their way to the clinic, two unknown men driving a Mini Cooper approached them, allegedly forced them into the vehicle and coerced them into taking drugs,” Mabona said. “Once the girls were in a disoriented state after taking drugs, the men drove with them to their homes and demanded that they steal laptops and cellphones for them. After fulfilling this demand, the men drove the girls to a mall, and they managed to escape.” Mabona said due to the “deranged state” the girls were in, and not knowing where they were, they ended up sleeping in a secluded area on the outskirts of Mamelodi.

“Subsequently, the girls sobered up the following morning and were assisted by residents in the area to find their way home. The matter was reported to the police for further invention,” Mabona said. He said the girls are scheduled to undergo psychological and medical examination to treat any possible trauma or harm caused during this incident. On Wednesday, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi expressed “deep concern” about the alleged kidnapping of a Grade 5 female learner, who was seized from the EP Baumann Primary School in Mayfair, Joburg.

It is alleged that the learner was kidnapped at gunpoint by three men who were travelling in a “new shaped Silver/White Toyota Yaris with the registration number JS62CS GP”, according to the provincial education authorities. The incident happened outside the school gate while the learner was waiting in line to be sanitised and screened after 7am. Meanwhile, human rights NGO Amnesty International has called on the authorities in South Africa to be transparent about the spate cases of kidnappings, and to bring the perpetrators to justice.