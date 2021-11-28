Kidnapped Moz businessman’s son rescued in Gauteng

Rustenburg – Jahyr Abdula, the son of a prominent Mozambican businessman abducted a month go in Benoni east of Johannesburg has been rescued, the SA Police Service said on Sunday. "We applaud all involved for the safe return of Mr Abdula and his friend. We are intensifying efforts to arrest the remaining suspects. We will leave no stone unturned until we have all suspects in police custody", said national commissioner General Khehla Sitole.

Abdula, the son of businessman Salimo Abdula, was abducted on October 15 together with four friends. He was rescued in Heidelberg south-east of Johannesburg on Friday. “The search for Mr Abdula continued but ended on Friday, 26 November 2021, when a multidisciplinary team consisting of members of the SAPS Crime Intelligence, the DPCI, Special Task Force, SAPS Airwing, SAPS Johannesburg flying squad and security companies successfully pounced on an identified address and rescued the traumatised and malnutritioned victim,” Sitole said.

One of the alleged kidnappers has been arrested and a manhunt was still under way to arrest the remaining kidnappers. According to a statement from the SA Police Service, his parents, Salimo and Maria Abdula, have thanked all involved for rescuing their son. “We thank almighty Allah for accepting our prayers. We wish to express our sincere gratitude to the South African Police Service, all private security companies that were involved, the Mozambican government. Our family is thankful that justice is taking its course. We are looking forward to healing and will appreciate some privacy”, the family said.