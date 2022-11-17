Kidnapping mastermind’s alleged accomplice arrested with hijacked vehicle

Cape Town - An integrated intelligence-driven operation led by the National Counter Crime Intelligence unit has led to the arrest of a 43-year-old suspect who is alleged to be linked to detained suspected kidnapping mastermind, Faizal Charloos. The Counter Crime Intelligence unit, working together with Gauteng Provincial Crime Intelligence, Gauteng Organised Crime Investigation unit, Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit in Gauteng, Tracker Connect and the private security got information that Charloos had a cellphone smuggled into his cell and that he was using it to communicate with his alleged accomplices on the outside.

Charloos is behind bars after being arrested in March 2022, for his alleged involvement in a string of kidnapping cases and for terrorising businessmen in the Gauteng province. Police’s national spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that at the time of Charloos’ arrest, millions of rands believed to be ransom payments from the families of kidnapped victims, stolen and hijacked vehicles, some of them fitted with blue lights, police bulletproof vests and automatic rifles were some of the items seized from his residence. “Intelligence information pointed the police to a residence in Lenasia where Charloos’ alleged accomplice was arrested on Tuesday, 15 November 2022.,’

“He was found in possession of a cellphone which preliminary investigations revealed that he was using to send money to Charloos via e-wallet and also made other payments as ordered by Charloos,” he said. He also said that the suspect was also found in possession of a white Toyota Hilux affixed with false registration plates and further investigations confirmed that the vehicle was hijacked in Lyttelton in July 2016. “Police are following several leads and more arrests cannot be ruled out and the 43-year-old suspect will appear in court soon,” Netshiunda said.

