Kidnapping victim rescued after ransom demand by men pretending to be cops

Cape Town – A 30-year-old Gauteng mother has been safely reunited with her family after being kidnapped by men pretending to be police officers. The woman had been abducted from her Atteridgeville home on Tuesday by at least two men. The victim’s car was found in the afternoon by a vehicle tracking company.

According to police, a multidisciplinary team had intensified its efforts after the kidnappers had demanded ransom money from her brother. Following up on several leads, the woman was found under guard by one of her kidnappers just after midnight in a shack in Kgabaletsane in Klipgat, North West. “During the kidnapping ordeal, her kidnappers made contact with the victim's brother demanding a ransom,” said police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe. “The multidisciplinary team intensified its efforts and followed up on several leads and just after midnight the victim was found under guard by one of her kidnappers in a shack in Klipgat,” said Mathe.

A 27-year-old male was arrested in connection with the kidnapping. Police are still hunting his accomplice. The woman was taken for counselling and debriefing after her ordeal by SAPS hostage negotiators. National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole commended the multidisciplinary team – consisting of members from the National Crime Intelligence Unit, National Organised Crime Unit, local and district detectives from Tshwane, as well as members of the Tactical Response Teams, members of the Hartebeespoort Dam police station and National hostage negotiators – for reuniting the victim with her family, safe and unharmed.