File picture

Port Elizabeth - The killing of a policeman, while he was on duty searching for rape suspects at Shoshanguve, has sent shock waves through the policing fraternity with a task team being set up to find his alleged killers. Constable Ruben Dumisani Tshabalala, a Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) investigator was on duty on Monday night searching for rape suspects at extension 6 in Shoshanguve, when he was shot.

According to police, when members arrived at the scene, they found Tshabalala with a gunshot wound to his upper body as well as another man with a gunshot wound to his chin.

The police officer was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his wound. The other wounded man is currently in hospital under police guard until we can verify exactly what role this man had played in the incident.

Spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said at this stage it was unknown exactly who shot the policeman. Naidoo said his service pistol and State vehicle were recovered at the scene.

Naidoo said it was believed that the rape suspect which Tshabalala was looking to arrest, may have shot him. National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole said he was appalled by the killing.

"I have tasked that a multi-disciplinary team search for the suspect and ensure that justice prevails", said Sitole.

African News Agency (ANA)