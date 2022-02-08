King Edward Grade 11 pupil stabbed to death at Rivonia night club

Rustenburg - A King Edward Grade 11 pupil was stabbed to death at a night club in Rivonia, Sandton, the Gauteng Department of Education confirmed on Tuesday. The alleged stabber has been arrested.

“Our thoughts right now are with the family, friends, and fellow pupils of the late Grade 11 pupil. We convey our deepest condolences to the parents of the deceased pupil and wish them strength during this challenging period,” said Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. He said the Gauteng Department of Education has already provided psycho-social support to the family and friends of the late pupil. “The alleged perpetrator has been arrested and the matter is being followed up by relevant law enforcement agencies,” Lesufi said in a statement.

According to ER24 paramedics, a teenager, believed to be 16 years old, was killed in a stabbing incident, outside a night club in Rivonia, on Saturday night. "ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 10.45pm, along with another private medical service, to find the teenager lying in the street with a fatal stab wound to the chest. He unfortunately showed no signs of life and was declared dead on arrival,“ said ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell. On its Facebook page, the night club said it was co-operating with the police.

According to the night club, the teenager was involved in a fight in the car park, and security intervened. A knife was found in his possession, it was taken away, and calm was restored. The teenager left the area, walking out of the car park and down the road. About 15 minutes later, an individual who had not previously been in the club, arrived and confronted the teenager about 70m from the car park entrance.